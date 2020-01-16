This morning in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Travel advisory for roads near Revelstoke

The snow is expected to continue into the night

  • Jan. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight: Periods of snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 17.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 8.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Travel advisory in effect due to blowing snow and compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 12 cm

Base depth: 236 cm

Season total: 674 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -20C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Touchy wind slabs have been concealed by 10cm of new snow. Keep the wind slab problem in mind when transitioning into open and exposed areas.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Previous story
Volunteers help clear snow at Chilliwack seniors’ centre in preparation for dance tonight
Next story
Campbell River schools closed Thursday

Just Posted

Most Read