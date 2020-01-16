Travel advisory for roads near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.
Tonight: Periods of snow ending late this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 17.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Temperature steady near minus 8.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Travel advisory in effect due to blowing snow and compact snow. Slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.
South: Limited visability. Compact snow. Slippery sections.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 12 cm
Base depth: 236 cm
Season total: 674 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -20C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Wednesday
“Touchy wind slabs have been concealed by 10cm of new snow. Keep the wind slab problem in mind when transitioning into open and exposed areas.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Moderate
