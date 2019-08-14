Trash truck takes out Comox power line

An Emterra Environmental truck took out a power line at a Comox business shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Comox Fire Rescue responded to the call on Aug. 14 shortly before noon after it was reported a garbage truck hit a power line in the 600 block of Anderton Road. Fire crews arrived at the scene at Comox Rentals and Recreation. Power to the site had been knocked out when the truck attempted to access the back of the property and hit an overhead line between the hydro pole and the building. No one appeared to be injured.

Firefighters assisted while the truck was backed away from the overhead line, which appeared badly frayed. By 12:15 p.m., BC Hydro arrived to repair the power line on site.

A member of the Comox Fire Rescue said the department typically get a few similar calls over the course of the year, sometimes from vehicles such as delivery vehicles or trucks removing large waste bins from residential properties that accidentally make contract with lines.

BC Hydro’s website did not report any outage during the afternoon. However, it does provide information about what happens when motor vehicles strike power lines and what to do in these situations. Often, fallen or broken lines may be energized, even if they are not sparking, smoking or making any buzzing sound.

mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com