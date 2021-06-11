Trapped vehicle in Blackie Spit Park highlights Crescent Beach residents’ concerns

Earlier this month, a vehicle became wedged between two boulders after the driver attempted to leave the parking lot at Blackie Spit Park after hours. With the gate locked, the driver drove the car down a pedestrian pathway before getting stuck. (Surrey RCMP photo)

Surrey RCMP are reminding the public to follow bylaws related to parks and outdoor spaces in the city, noting that Crescent Beach in particular “has been an area of concern.”

In a news release issued Friday, the RCMP noted that Crescent Beach-area residents have raised several concerns about beach fires, loud late-night parties as well as unsafe driving through the neighbourhood, which typically gets busier in the warm-weather months as people flock to the beach.

Campfires are not allowed on Crescent Beach and individuals lighting fires are subject to a $200 fine. Earlier this spring, White Rock’s fire chief also reminded residents in that city that beach fires are not permitted.

As a result, patrols in the area have been increased, police say. On June 3, for example, RCMP officers and members of the traffic unit conducted targeted traffic enforcement that resulted in approximately 300 vehicle checks. In total, 20 violation tickets were handed out for a variety of motor vehicle act offences and two people were also arrested for weapons offences.

Nearby Blackie Spit Park has also been busy, police noted, while reminding people that the parking lot there closes at 10 p.m. Last week, a car became lodged between boulders after the driver attempted to retrieve his vehicle after hours by driving along a pedestrian walkway.

“Crescent Beach is a one of Surrey’s most popular attractions,” said RCMP Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha.

“We want to ensure that individuals enjoy their time at the beach, but also ask everyone to respect area residents through abiding by current bylaws, and traffic regulations.”

