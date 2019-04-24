Transportation ministry promises paving near Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Salmon Valley Road, Yankee Flats Road and Highway 1 near Sicamous on the resurfacing list

This photo of Yankee Flats Road, taken in October 2018, pictures an area at the north end of the road that has a steep drop to the valley below. (Lynne Fortin photo)

Roads surrounding Salmon Arm and Sicamous are among those to be improved by the provincial government this year.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced resurfacing in the southern Interior that will cover more than 400 kilometres of highway and side roads.

The ministry states that major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

“Side roads near Salmon Arm – numerous side roads west of Highway 1 and east of Highway 97, including Salmon Valley Road, McTavish Road, Yankee Flats Road and Haywood Armstrong Road.”

Also included is: Highway 1, resurfacing two sections from Annis Pit to Malakwa near Sicamous (34 kilometres).

“Maintaining high-quality roads and highways is important for everyone on the road, whether private citizens or commercial vehicles,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “All these paving projects in the southern Interior in 2019 will make a big difference to local people and those travelling through the region.”

A resurfacing project on Highway 3 near Princeton is now underway, marking the start of the paving season.

This first project, between Saturday Creek and Whipsaw Creek Bridge, includes 13 kilometres of resurfacing in three sections. Work on this $4-million resurfacing project is expected to be completed in early July 2019.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region this spring and summer include:

Highway 1 near Revelstoke – from Revelstoke Park East Gate to Glacier Park West Gate, resurfacing 20 kilometres of Highway 1.

Highway 1 and Highway 5 in Kamloops – resurfacing Highway 5 from the Yellowhead Interchange to CN Junction, the Highway 1 bypass from Yellowhead Interchange to Columbia Street, and miscellaneous areas along Highway 1 through the Valleyview corridor and various on and off ramps.

Highway 31 in and around Kaslo – between Ainsworth and Lost Ledge, resurfacing and base repairs to approximately 59 kilometres of Highway 31.

Highway 97 near Quesnel – hot-in-place asphalt recycling 13 kilometres of Highway 97 between the Highway 26 junction and Cottonwood River Bridge.

The ministry states more than $70 million is being invested in highway and side road improvements in the southern Interior in 2019.

The following projects make up the rest of what will be resurfaced in the region this year:

Highway 3, sealcoating between Stirling Creek Bridge and Riverside RV Park, and Sunday Summit area near Princeton (26 kilometres)

Highway 3 and Highway 395, hot-in-place asphalt recycling in Christina Lake and Cascade Falls areas near Grand Forks (29 kilometres)

Highway 24, sealcoating from the Highway 97 Junction to Lone Butte and side roads near 100 Mile House (47 kilometres)

Highway 97, intermittent resurfacing from Clinton to Lac La Hache and side roads (30 kilometres)

Highway 97, intermittent hot-in-place asphalt recycling from Loon Lake Road to Clinton and from Lovett Road to Wright Station (39 kilometres)

Highway 97C, resurfacing from Lower Nicola to Logan Lake and Tunkwa Lake Road between Savona and Tunkwa Lake (67 kilometres)

While these resurfacing projects are underway, drivers can expect minor delays and, at times, single-lane alternating traffic. The ministry appreciates peoples’ patience while this work takes place.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, obey traffic control personnel and check DriveBC.ca for the most up-to-date highway information.

