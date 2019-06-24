Transport truck flips on its side on TCH in Duncan

Workers carry ice cream and milk from the back of a flipped transport truck on the TCH, just north of Duncan, on Monday morning. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

A transport truck flipped onto its side early Monday morning in the southbound lane of the Trans Canada Highway, just south of Highway 18.

RCMP Const. Amron Christensen said the investigation into the single-vehicle accident, which occurred around 5 a.m. on June 24, is still ongoing and it’s unknown at this time if the trucks occupant(s) were injured.

The truck, which was carrying a load of milk and ice cream, didn’t block the traffic lanes and work crews were busy at around 11 a.m. hauling the inventory out of the back of the truck before it could be flipped back on its wheels and towed.