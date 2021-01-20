Transport Canada not budging on enclosed deck rules, despite calls from BC Ferries union

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

  • Jan. 20, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Transport Canada has no plans to allow passengers to remain on enclosed car decks, the agency told Black Press Media by email Wednesday (Jan. 20).

The statement was in response to a letter sent by the president of the BC Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union.

In it, Graeme Johnston said that with new, more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spreading in Canada, the risk to passengers and crew from more people on passenger decks was too high and that the agency should allow passengers to remain on enclosed decks as it did early on in the pandemic. BC Ferries allowed passengers to remain on enclosed ferry decks from March 17 to September 30 of last year, per Transport Canada regulations.

READ MORE: BC Ferries asks travellers to spread out on vessels during a busy long weekend

“The COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 is thought to be 30-70 per cent more infectious than the current dominant strain of COVID-19 in Canada, and has devastated several European countries despite their stringent lockdown measures,” Johnston wrote.

“We believe developments related to the spread of more infectious variants of COVID-19 should, at a minimum, initiate a review of the current risk assessments for Canadian passenger vessels.”

There have been at least 23 cases of the U.K. variant detected in Canada, four of which are in B.C.

The letter, addressed to Julie Cascon, the director general of marine safety and security for Transport Canada, asks for a review of enclosed deck regulations to take place before community transmission of the new variant is widespread.

“We believe the increased risk of COVID-19 infection from highly contagious virus variants, like B.1.1.7, may outweigh the risks of passengers remaining in their vehicles on enclosed decks in many circumstances,” Johnston wrote.

READ MORE: Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

In its response, Transport Canada said that it was too dangerous to allow passengers to remain on enclosed decks.

“On enclosed vehicle decks, fuelled vehicles, bulk and dangerous goods are often parked tightly together. If an emergency were to happen – say a fire, flooding or collision – evacuating everyone safely would be extremely difficult. In fact, the loss of life could be catastrophic,” a spokesperson said.

“No country in the world allows people to remain in their vehicles on enclosed vehicle decks.”

Transport Canada said that the wearing of masks and physical distancing were enough to keep passengers safe amid the pandemic. Non-essential travel is currently strongly discouraged in B.C.

READ MORE: Human rights complaint filed over private change rooms for female BC Ferries engineers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Previous story
What you see …
Next story
Students staying at home would not receive special treatment

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Worries expressed over ambulance service being affected by pipeline work

    Coastal GasLink says it meets regularly to discuss healthcare issues

  • Students staying at home would not receive special treatment

    Know that our schools are safe and clean. We are very diligent in our COVID protocols.

  • How vaccines work; a statement Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer

    Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement Jan. 5, 2021.

  • Writing newspaper columns to publishing first book

    A local pastor's journey to writing the book 'Community in the Face of Tragedy'

  • LETTER: Developments consume Langford neighbourhoods

    Langford's finally made the decision to make audio of regular council meeting available to the public. But not livestreaming. Budget restraints? I don't think so. There has been so much zoning and building done in this city, it stands to reason they have a huge budget, so why wait? Because they don't want us to know and see what is going on behind closed doors. They ignore everything the public puts forward at the meetings, anyway. The zoning and development get passed. Just give a listen.

  • Burns Lake pets out and about

    The problem of pets wandering off or being abused on the rise

  • WKE kindess project’s first food donation

    The William Konkin Elementary (WKE) students were able to harvest and deliver their fresh greens to The Link food centre, as part of their Build Grow Share Kindness Project, under the leadership of Vice Principal Cordell Ware. The kids donated eight bunches of spinach, seven heads of butterhead lettuce, seven heads of green leaf lettuce, ten new hats with their kindness project logo embroidered on the front and five handmade wooden crates. "I am so incredibly proud of our students. They have engaged in both local and global acts of kindness. They are truly changing peoples' lives for the better through purposeful and practical acts of kindness. We here at WKE are so excited for the rest of the school year and our continued efforts to build, grow, and share kindness," said Ware in an email to Lakes District News. (Karen Ware photo/Lakes District News)