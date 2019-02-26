Transmission failure leaves 1,500 Cariboo hydro customers without power

BC Hydro crews are enroute to multiple power outages north of Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon affecting more than 1,500 customers.

The BC Hydro website states that there are four outages; South of Fraser Road in the Alexandria area, West of Lynes Creek Road in the Soda Creek area, Likely/Cedar Creek Road and Beaver Valley/Big Lake Road.

The outage occurred at 3:49 p.m. and are all the result of transmission circuit failure, says BC Hydro.

A total of 1,517 customers are being impacted.

