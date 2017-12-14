TransLink to look into late-night SkyTrains on weekends

Review follows demand from public, mayors and police to extend services in Metro Vancouver

  • Dec. 14, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

TransLink is going to look into late-night SkyTrain service, as part of a review set to begin mid-2018.

Staff will investigate the feasibility, maintenance and safety of providing such services later on Friday and Saturday nights.

The review is in response to requests from the public, TransLink said, but also from municipal leaders and police.

“While it has always been technically possible to operate SkyTrain later at night, it would have a significant impact on maintenance,” CEO Kevin Desmond said.

Crews currently spend roughly 1,500 hours each year to complete required maintenance, often occurring overnight on weekends.

www.twitter.com

Previous story
Abbotsford man charged with two child porn offences
Next story
Flag person’s death shines light on dangers

Just Posted

Adolf Dalke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Maryland and 19A to get its traffic light

 

Volunteer program in need of drivers

  • 20 hours ago

 

South Surrey baseball family aims to grow game in Costa Rica

 

Most Read