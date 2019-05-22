(Black Press Media files)

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

  • May. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

TransLink riders will be paying a little bit more to catch a bus, SkyTrain or SeaBus come July 1.

The company is increasing its fares by a few cents for one-time tickets and up to $3 for monthly passes.

Cash, tap-to-pay and single-use Compass fares will each go up by by five cents, up to $3, $4.25 and $5.75 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.

Stored value Compass fares will go up by 10 cents each, to $2.40, $3.45 and $4.50 for one, two and three zone passes, respectively.

Monthly passes will go up by $3 each, to $98, $131 and $177 for one, two and three zone passes.

READ MORE: 50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

READ MORE: Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stampede Street Party endorsed financially by city council
Next story
IMF urges Canada to stay course despite calls for easing mortgage stress test

Just Posted

Most Read