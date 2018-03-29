TransLink CEO open to washrooms, pets on transit

Kevin Desmond says company will look at industry trends

  • Mar. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

TransLink is considering installing washrooms at stations and allowing pets on buses

“We’ve had requests and public comments on both issues for a long time,” said CEO Kevin Desmond said following a board meeting Thursday.

“Washrooms in transit – that’s an infrastructure issue, it’s a maintenance issue, it’s a safety and security issue.”

Pets, he said, are even more complicated.

“It’s really looking at the gamut. Can you bring a pet in a carrier? Do you let your big Labrador on the bus? Do you bring your big boa constrictor on the bus?”

Desmond said he’s looking to see how the rest of the transit industry handles it. Neither will come anytime soon.

“That will be emerging over the course of the year, those two conversations.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Testimony closes on trial over Princeton rape allegations
Next story
City considering realigning Georgia Greenway to save three trees

Just Posted

TransLink CEO open to washrooms, pets on transit

  • 18 hours ago

 

City of Kelowna re-opens part of Knox Mountain Drive

  • 18 hours ago

 

Man accused with pulling hair, spitting faces two charges

 

Lumby Stars snag District title

 

Most Read