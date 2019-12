RDN Transit offering free rides after 8 p.m., with extended service until 2:30 a.m.

Those planning a late night to ring in the new year can be assured of a safe ride home.

RDN Transit is offering free rides tonight, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, with expanded hours from 8 p.m.-2:30 a.m. For more information, click here.

New for 2020, RDN Transit will operate on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, on a Sunday-equivalent schedule.

Over Jan. 5-6, the new RDN Transit schedule, incorporating new routes, comes into effect.

RELATED: RDN board approval final hurdle for airport busing

RELATED: RDN Transit to add VIU, airport service

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter