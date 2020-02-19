Transit service feasibility studied

The District of Houston council is taking the first steps toward what one day could be a transit service for the community.

In conjunction with BC Transit, the provincial provider of public transit, options of what kind of service and costs are to be studied over the next 18 months.

“Council could expect to see a feasibility study in spring/summer 2021 for its consideration,” a briefing note for council has indicated.

Currently, a BC Transit bus does wind through a portion of the community as part of a regional service connecting communities along Hwy16.

Follow up information from BC Transit said the review will include an analysis of market demand in addition to costs.

“The review will include select stakeholder consultation. Once the study is complete, it will be up to the District of Houston for next steps which may include more detailed planning and public consultation which may come in various forms depending on the municipal requirements,” noted BC Transit official Jonathon Dyck.

“The cost sharing for this type of service would likely fall under our standard agreement where the Province of BC contributes 46.69 per cent and the local government provides 53.31 per cent,” Dyck said in adding that the local governments share is offset by the money collected at the fare box.

“We provide service in communities of various sizes across the province, and have found our funding model makes transit more affordable for communities. We recognize transportation is an important component to communities across the province, and that it can be an important decision and evaluation,” he said.

The District of Houston initiative to explore public transit continues a policy of advocating for better and more diverse transportation opportunities to and from the community.

In the past council has called for more bus service between the community and Smithers to better connect local residents with employment opportunities.

And it wants driver licence education courses included in the local school curriculum so younger people have more opportunity for employment and higher education mobility.

