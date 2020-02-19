Transit feasibility to be studied for District of Houston. (BC Transit photo)

Transit service feasibility studied

Would be combined with current Smithers/Telkwa service

  • Feb. 19, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The District of Houston council is taking the first steps toward what one day could be a transit service for the community.

In conjunction with BC Transit, the provincial provider of public transit, options of what kind of service and costs are to be studied over the next 18 months.

“Council could expect to see a feasibility study in spring/summer 2021 for its consideration,” a briefing note for council has indicated.

Currently, a BC Transit bus does wind through a portion of the community as part of a regional service connecting communities along Hwy16.

Follow up information from BC Transit said the review will include an analysis of market demand in addition to costs.

“The review will include select stakeholder consultation. Once the study is complete, it will be up to the District of Houston for next steps which may include more detailed planning and public consultation which may come in various forms depending on the municipal requirements,” noted BC Transit official Jonathon Dyck.

“The cost sharing for this type of service would likely fall under our standard agreement where the Province of BC contributes 46.69 per cent and the local government provides 53.31 per cent,” Dyck said in adding that the local governments share is offset by the money collected at the fare box.

“We provide service in communities of various sizes across the province, and have found our funding model makes transit more affordable for communities. We recognize transportation is an important component to communities across the province, and that it can be an important decision and evaluation,” he said.

The District of Houston initiative to explore public transit continues a policy of advocating for better and more diverse transportation opportunities to and from the community.

In the past council has called for more bus service between the community and Smithers to better connect local residents with employment opportunities.

And it wants driver licence education courses included in the local school curriculum so younger people have more opportunity for employment and higher education mobility.

Houston Today

Previous story
Chilliwack widow ‘crushed’ over stolen T-shirts meant for memorial blanket
Next story
Aldergrove mother struck down in ‘terrifying’ crosswalk near elementary school

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Burns Lake science fairs

    On Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 William Konkin Elementary and Decker Lake Elementary Schools hosted their annual science fairs. The science fairs are made up of student projects and judges will determine which students will move on to the district science fair on Feb. 19. (Lakes District News & submitted photos)

  • Transit service feasibility studied

    Would be combined with current Smithers/Telkwa service

  • Regional district director to continue the work of his father

    Chris Newell now represents the Houston/Granisle rural area

  • Curl BC honours Smithers Curling Club volunteers

    Gord and Debbie Judzentis and David Mould recognized for their work

  • Morice Mountain Winter Challenge in Houston

    The Morice Mountain Winter Challenge was held Feb. 9 from10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Daylodge cabin. Therewere three challenge times: three hours, one hour and 30 minutes. The idea was to see what you could get done in the time. This was the second year this event has been held where there were records made in almost every category. There were some impressive accomplishments 40 people participated. The snow was great and the sun amazing. Top adult female in three hours; Sue West - 22.4kms, top adult male in three hours; Lars Svenson - 32.4kms, Top female youth in three hours; Zoe Franz - 8.7kms, top male youth in three hours; Ryan Franz - 17.4kms, top female adult in one hour; Tara MacPherson - 6.3kms, top male adult in one hour; Greg Yeomans - 12.4kms, top youth in one hour; Therin Hobenshield - 5.1kms and Clinton Brown - 4.8kms, top youth in 30 minutes; Kinsley Hamblin - 1.6kms and Ryder Yeomans - 2.8kms (Submitted photos)

  • Burns Lake council considers incentivizing home upgrades

    Credit Union manager shares challenges facing homeowners

  • Overnight home support available to Burns Lake seniors

    Program 'first of its kind' in northern B.C.: Northern Health