Transit Police to practice ‘critical incident’ training at Waterfront Station

Monday morning exercise will prepare police for a live shooter situation

  • Apr. 16, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Commuters heading to Waterfront Station Monday morning can expect to see a bit more activity than usual as the Metro Vancouver Transit Police prepare for critical incident training.

Police say that the live training exercise is scheduled to start on and around a West Coast Express train after the morning commute.

It will involve “a high risk arrest of an armed suspect who will be shooting from the train” and is an example of the type of training transit police undergo.

READ: Transit police get 10% pay hike

There is expected to be no impact on service.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: The sound of silence
Next story
Gusts of 104 km/h wallop Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon

Just Posted

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

  • 10 hours ago

 

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

  • 10 hours ago

 

Transit Police to practice ‘critical incident’ training at Waterfront Station

  • 10 hours ago

 

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read