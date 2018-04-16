Transit Police to practice ‘critical incident’ training at Waterfront Station

Commuters heading to Waterfront Station Monday morning can expect to see a bit more activity than usual as the Metro Vancouver Transit Police prepare for critical incident training.

Police say that the live training exercise is scheduled to start on and around a West Coast Express train after the morning commute.

It will involve “a high risk arrest of an armed suspect who will be shooting from the train” and is an example of the type of training transit police undergo.

There is expected to be no impact on service.

