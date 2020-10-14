Transit is free in Greater Victoria on election day

Voters can reach their polling stations for free on Oct. 24 with public transit

Victoria transit services will be free all day on Oct. 24 to help ensure anyone who wants to vote in the provincial election is able to reach a polling station.

B.C. Transit says that although the decision is meant to aid voters, transit riders will not have to prove they are going to vote in order to ride for free.

Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day and voters must bring valid identification that shows their name and home address.

Although not mandatory, voters are encouraged to wear masks.

For a full guide on how, when and where to vote read A Greater Victoria guide to voting in the B.C. election

