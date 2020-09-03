Transformer reported to be on the ground at Chilliwack vehicle crash

Power knocked out to more than 600 homes in Ryder Lake and Promontory Thursday afternoon

Power was knocked out to more than 600 homes in Chilliwack on Thursday afternoon following a crash on Lindell Road. (BC Hydro)

A vehicle crashed into a pole on Lindell Road in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon leaving hundreds without power in Ryder Lake and south Promontory.

The crash resulted in a BC Hydro transformer landing on the road, causing extra concern for first responders on scene. The crash took place at about 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. The number of vehicles or occupants is unknown. At least one person was reportedly out of a vehicle and walking around.

BC Hydro stated that the power went out to more than 600 homes in the area at 2:56 p.m. They arrrived on scene at about 3:35 p.m., there is no time listed yet for power to be restored.

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress