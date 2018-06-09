The damaged transformer. (Shane MacKichan)

Transformer ‘explodes,’ leaving thousands in Cloverdale without power

Power expected to be restored for 5 p.m. Saturday

Thousands of West Cloverdale residents have no power after a transformer was heavily damaged following an unknown malfunction.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer on the scene, a transformer located in the 6200 block of 168th Street may have “exploded,” damaging both the power pole and transformer itself.

Surrey Fire responded, but had to wait until the power was cut before extinguishing the fire.

At first, as many as 4,100 residences had no power. It has since been reduced to 2,500. BC Hydro is working to restore power for around 5 p.m.

editor@cloverdalereporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Take a look at BC’s Mobile Medical Unit
Next story
Byelection runner-up will try again for city council seat

Just Posted

Vancouver’s ‘conversion therapy’ ban more than symbolic: experts

  • 11 hours ago

 

Transformer ‘explodes,’ leaving thousands in Cloverdale without power

 

OpEd: A speculation tax in name only

  • 11 hours ago

 

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read