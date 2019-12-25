Transformer blows, kills cat in Lake Country

The cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, causing a brief power outage

A cat on the transformer before it blew. (Lake Country BC ~ one community Facebook photo)

A transformer blew in Lake Country this morning, killing a cat that had made its way up the power pole.

Around 10:30 a.m. crews responded to the blown transformer at Lodge Road and Sherman Drive.

Members of the Facebook group Lake Country ~ one community said the cat died and was taken away by fire crews.

According to BC Hydro, the cat climbed up the pole and came into contact with live equipment, resulting in the blown fuse and a loud bang.

Seven customers were without power from 10:30 a.m. until just after noon.

The Lake Country Fire Department was not available for comment.

READ MORE: Okanagan Spirits fundraiser provides 981 meals at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.