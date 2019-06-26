Transfer Station becomes new recycling depot

Recycling services started at the Burns Lake Transfer Station on June 19, after they were curtailed at the Return-It-Depot on June 15. Under the contract that the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako signed with Recycle BC, residential packaging and paper product recyclables are accepted at the Transfer Station. The wooden frame under construction will become the full Recycle BC depot with metal siding. (Blair McBride photos)