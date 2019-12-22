An avalanche triggered by crews engulfs a section of Hwy. 1 near Glacier National Park on Feb.8, 2018. (BC Transportation)

Trans Canada Highway to be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning between 10 and 11 a.m.

  • Dec. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Trans Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke tomorrow morning between 10 and 11 a.m.

According to DriveBC there will be avalanche control work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk.

Â 

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Even snakes in Princeton get something for Christmas
Next story
New report shows violence against Canadian seniors rising

Just Posted

Most Read