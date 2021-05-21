Trans-Canada Highway reopens in Shuswap after lengthy closure

The Trans-Canada Highway at Sicamous reopened in the early morning hours of May 21, after a lengthy closure.
The highway was closed in both directions about 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20 as the result of a vehicle incident at Gill Avenue in Sicamous, Drive BC reported.
The highway did not reopen until after midnight, according to social media reports and Drive BC updates.
NOW CLEAR https://t.co/Efbqsf0qZW
An air ambulance was on scene about 6 p.m.
Motorists were advised Thursday night to detour westbound via Highway 97A around Mara Lake and, eastbound, via Highway 97B.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
