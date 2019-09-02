The Trans-Canada Highway is closed due to a vehicle incident. (Drive BC Image)

Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash in Sicamous

Traffic is being let through the scene of the collision near Maier road.

Update 4:21 p.m:

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened following a collision at the east end of Sicamous.

Reports on social media indicate the highway closure caused traffic to back up a significant distance in both directions.

Original Story:

Drive BC reports the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in Sicamous due to a vehicle incident.

The Highway is closed in both directions between Maier Road and the Husky Frontage Road. No estimated time of opening is listed.

Drive BC’s next planned update on the condition of the road is at 3:30 p.m.

