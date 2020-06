A logging truck rolled off of the Trans Canada Highway around 27 km west of Revelstoke on June 8. (Submitted)

The Trans Canada Highway remains open west of Revelstoke despite a logging truck rollover.

Crews are on scene 27 km west of Revelstoke between Eagle River and Kay Falls Bridge.

A passerby submitted a video of the scene.

