Avalanche control work will see the highway closed an estimated nine hours

Avalanche hurdling towards Highway 1 near Rogers Pass during a highway closure. (File photo by Parks Canada)

Avalanche control is planned for the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke Jan. 4.

The highway will be closed from 4 a.m.-1 p.m.

The closure comes on the heels of a second winter storm in four days to blow through the region.

Environment Canada is calling for 2-4 cm of snow overnight as well as 5 cm on Jan. 4.

