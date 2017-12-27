Trans-Canada Highway closed near Three Valley Gap

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

RCMP are on the scene of a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway 19 kilometres west of Revelstoke. - Filel photo

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Three Valley Gap after a collision took place at approximately noon today, Dec. 27.

Both directions of the highway are shut down and Drive BC reports an assessment is in progress.

There is currently no detour available.

While Drive BC is not reporting an estimated time of opening, one witness stopped in traffic is reporting they were told the wait would be at least four hours.

Reports indicate multiple vehicles are involved and a BC Air Ambulance is at the scene.

More to come as information becomes available.