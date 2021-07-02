Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Golden

There are rocks on the road just west of Yoho National Park

Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Ten Mile Hile Truck Stop Rd, just 9km west of Yoho National Park and east of Golden.

DriveBC is reporting that the cause of the closure is rocks on the road. DriveBC is additionall reporting flooding and downed power lines in the area.

An assessment of the situation is in progress.

The next update is expected at 4 p.m. local time.

