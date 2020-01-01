Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

The highway will open around noon to the west and 1 p.m. to the east-DriveBC

Snow piling up on the railings overnight after Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the area. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east and west of Revelstoke for avalanche control work.

To the east, there is avalanche control work being done at Three Valley Gap until 12 p.m., to the west there is work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is saying the highway will be closed until 1 p.m. between Revelstoke and Golden.

There is also a road condition warning in place for Highway 23 south, as there is compact snow and potentially slippery sections as well as limited visibility due to fog.

On top of that, the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry is experiencing 20 minute delays due to heavy snowfall.

For live information, see DriveBC.