According to Drive BC, the Trans-Canada Highway is closed eight kilometres west of Sicamous. (Google Maps Image)

Trans-Canada Highway closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Drive BC reports the closure is the result of a vehicle incident

Drive BC is reporting a closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

The closure is due to a vehicle incident and motorists are being advised to expect delays.

Read More: BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Chase

Read More: The price of poverty: Schools, community notice more people in Salmon Arm struggling

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Drive BC posted a tweet stating that the highway is closed eight kilometres west of Sicamous. Emergency crews are responding.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Eagle Valley News

Previous story
Sugar Cane celebration of life for man killed in hit and run in Hawaii
Next story
Man sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Just Posted

Most Read