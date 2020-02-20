Trans-Canada Highway closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Drive BC is reporting a closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.
The closure is due to a vehicle incident and motorists are being advised to expect delays.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Drive BC posted a tweet stating that the highway is closed eight kilometres west of Sicamous. Emergency crews are responding.
