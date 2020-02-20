Trans-Canada Highway closed between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Drive BC reports the closure is the result of a vehicle incident

According to Drive BC, the Trans-Canada Highway is closed eight kilometres west of Sicamous. (Google Maps Image)

Drive BC is reporting a closure of the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous.

The closure is due to a vehicle incident and motorists are being advised to expect delays.

Read More: BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Chase

Read More: The price of poverty: Schools, community notice more people in Salmon Arm struggling

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Drive BC posted a tweet stating that the highway is closed eight kilometres west of Sicamous. Emergency crews are responding.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Eagle Valley News