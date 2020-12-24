Hwy 1 west of Lake Louise Overpass in Alberta. DriveBC

Trans-Canada Highway closed at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

  • Dec. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed just east of the Alberta board due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident is not on the B.C. side of the highway but instead in Alberta.

An assessment is in progress, however, no detour is available.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

