Trans-Canada Highway backed up ahead of the B.C. Day weekend

Northbound traffic is backed up past the Millstream overpass in Langford

  • Aug. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Traffic is backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford ahead of the B.C. Day long weekend.

Around 4 p.m., the northbound DriveBC highway camera at Spencer Road showed cars were congested and moving slowly.

Northbound traffic is backed up past the Millstream overpass.

