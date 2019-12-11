The Trans-Canada is closed east of Golden. (DriveBC image)

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden

An update will be provided at 8:30 a.m.

  • Dec. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  News

The Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden is closed to traffic in both directions due to rocks on the road.

The highway was closed around 8 p.m. last night and remains closed this morning.

According to DriveBC, the rocks are located between Golden Donald Upper Rd. and the west boundary of Yoho National Park, approximately 18.8 kilometres east of Golden.

A detour is not available and the next update will be at 8:30 a.m.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

