Trains through Salmon Arm not considered high risk for fires

CP cargo train rolls through Salmon Arm in 2015. CP reports that during the extreme heat of 2021, it has increased its inspections of tracks and other equipment. (File photo)

After the devastating fire in Lytton where theories have circulated that a train may have started the blaze, Salmon Arm is not exempt from worry.

With CP Rail tracks travelling around Shuswap Lake and through Salmon Arm, discussions have arisen, in concert with rising high temperatures, of risks here.

Salem Woodrow, a spokesperson for CP Rail, responded to a request for information about precautions.

She said CP crews closely monitor conditions and continually watch for signs of wildfires. If spotted, any indication of a wildfire is immediately relayed to authorities for investigation.

“CP increases regular inspections of our tracks and other equipment during periods of extreme weather,” she wrote in an email.

Regarding speculation as to the cause of the Lytton fire, she said the B.C. Wildfire Service has been carrying out the investigation. The Transportation Safety Board is also now investigating.

Woodrow said CP will fully cooperate with investigators.

“CP is well coordinated with emergency responders as they respond to the situation,” she added.

In Salmon Arm, Fire Chief Brad Shirley said his department doesn’t have any particular procedures with CP during extreme heat.

“Certainly we have a good relationship with them and they’ll absolutely contact us of course if they have any type of fire.”

He said on the rare occasion, the fire department has been called by CP before a train arrives in Salmon Arm, if there was an issue with a rail car.

“I know when they’re using their grinding train they have fire suppression on that unit, but as for your typical freight and coal that runs through here, there’s nothing in particular that we do for them.”

Read more: Smouldering sulphur residue prompts Salmon Arm firefighter call-out

Read more: Fires in camps where people in Salmon Arm living rough spark concerns

GENERIC NEWSROOM

newsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon Arm Observer