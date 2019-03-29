Training funds available for local businesses and not-for-profits

Funding is still available from the 2017 Community Futures Wildfire Business Transition Training Program. File photo

If your business or non-profit organization is looking to do more training, Community Futures North Cariboo wants you to know there is a funding program that can help.

Community Futures North Cariboo is continuing the Wildfire Business Transition Program, offering training dollars to local businesses and not-for-profits.

“We understand the effects of the 2017 wildfires on our local businesses extends beyond 2017,” Greg Lawrence, general manager of Community Futures North Cariboo, said in a press release.

“We believed it to be our responsibility to join together to bring these training dollars to our local businesses and not-for-profits.”

The Wildfire Business Transition Program is designed to reach a wide range of training needs, such as training new employees, upgrading trade certificates, business coaching and customized training for business owners and managers.

Businesses and not-for-profits that have been in operation prior to July 7, 2017, have less than 50 employees and earn less than $250,000 in net profits are encouraged to apply for reimbursement of training expenses up to $10,000.

The Wildfire Business Transition Program is a continuation of the 2017-18 program of the same name and is being funded by Red Cross and Western Economic Diversification.

To find out more information about the Wildfire Business Transition Program or to submit an application, visit cfwildfire.ca/training_programs/ or call Laurie Rice at 250-255-2485 or toll-free at 1-855-782-5049.

