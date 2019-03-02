Train derails in Golden, blocks airport and ski hill roads

Train cars have come off the tracks at the Fisher Road rail crossing in Golden.

Train cars have come off the tracks at the Fisher Road rail crossing in Golden.

The accident has closed Fisher Road at the crossing, blocking access to Confluence Park, the airport, Little Mittens Animal Rescue, and other businesses and buildings in the area.

The CP Rail train was crossing Kicking Horse River, and the derailment happened around 3 p.m. on March 2. The derailment initially blocked Kicking Horse Drive, which is the only road to and from Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, but cars were moved to open access to that road shortly after.

This derailment occured only two days after 20 cars were derailed west of Banff Alta. on February 28. The hopper cars were carrying grain and empty auto carriers.

Earlier in February, three men lost their lives in a tragic CP Rail train derailment east of Field, B.C. In that incident, the loss of control was a situation where the crew members could no longer maintain designated track speeds in the Spiral Tunnels. The train plummeted to the bottom, causing 112 cars to leave the tracks by the Kicking Horse River.

No further details are available at this time regarding the incident in Golden on March 2. Watch here for updates.