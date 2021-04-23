Train collides with semi trailer in Sparwood

No injuries have been reported

A tractor unit on fire after being struck by a train in Sparwood on April 23, 2021. (Image courtesy of David Wilks, District of Sparwood)

A train collided with a semi trailer within Sparwood district limits before 9 a.m. on Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

A CP Rail train collided with the semi trailer transporting mining equipment at a rail crossing at Michel Creek Rd, to the east of the town and near Teck’s Elkview operations entrance.

According to reports the semi trailer suffered a mechanical failure while on the tracks, and an oncoming train could not stop in time.

The driver was not in the tractor unit when it was struck by the train. The tractor unit was dragged 150m down the tracks and caught on fire before the train could stop.

Locals have been asked to stay away from the area, and the Mayor of Sparwood David Wilks has advised that Michel Creek Rd will be closed for some time.

CP Rail have been contacted for comment.

Is there more to this story?

scott.tibballs@thefreepress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press