Emergency crews have left the scene but RCMP and CP Rail personnel remain after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday morning in Canoe.

The incident happened after 8 a.m. at 50th Street NE crossing.

One witness told a Black Press reporter that a white SUV was hit at the crossing and was pushed 100 metres down the track at the front of the engine.

