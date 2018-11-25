Trailwork complete at Parksville Wetlands

With a view to keeping the Parksville Wetlands, as much as possible, in its natural state, Parksville city crews recently completed work on a culvert to allow access to a new section of trail.

With a view to keeping the Parksville Wetlands, as much as possible, in its natural state, Parksville city crews recently completed work on a culvert to allow access to a new section of trail.

With completion of this new 300-metre trail, there is now a 1.14-kilometre loop for walking through the park.

Residents planning to explore the Parksville Wetlands can access the trail from the foot of Despard Avenue and from the Maple Glen linear walkway at the southern intersection of Magnolia Drive and Chestnut Street.

The city purchased the Parksville Wetlands from the Ermineskin Cree Nation in September 2017 for $1.3 million. The wetlands encompass about 35.9 hectares or 97 acres and were purchased by the city to ensure the community continues to enjoy the wildlife and natural environment of the site.

Currently the Parksville Wetlands contain several city wells and the lands are used by the public for bird watching, walking and the opportunity to quietly enjoy the natural surroundings.

