Trailer severely damaged in Sunday morning fire in downtown Chilliwack

Two people were sleeping in the trailer at the time, but they managed to get out with their dog

Trailer fire on Second Avenue early Sunday morning. (Progress file)Trailer fire on Second Avenue early Sunday morning saw two people escape safely with their dog according to Chilliwack Fire Department. (Progress file)

There were two people sleeping in a travel trailer when the glow of the flames woke them up.

They managed to escape safely with their dog, according to a release from the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Firefighters from firehalls 1 and 4 responded to the call that came at 8:30 a.m. on March 29 for a structure fire in the 46000-block of Second Avenue.

“On arrival, fire crews found a heavily involved travel trailer fire in the rear of the residential property,” reported Andy Brown, assistant chief, training for Chilliwack Fire Department.

Firefighters wrested control and extinguished the fire, preventing any flames from damaging adjacent structures.

“There were two residents sleeping in the trailer at the time of the fire.

“Fortunately, they woke up to the sounds and glow of fire on the exterior of the trailer. They managed to safely evacuate with their dog,” according to the release.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire us “unknown at this time” and is under investigation by the fire department and RCMP.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

READ MORE: Travel trailer goes up in flames

READ MORE: Extension cord might have been the culprit

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress