Trail window displays recognize October as Women’s History Month

October is Women’s History Month.
In recognition of this occasion, several displays will be set up in downtown Trail to encourage residents to learn about and celebrate the many contributions women have made to Canadian society over hundreds of years.
A display in Mills Office Productivity’s window on Bay Avenue was created by members of the Lower Columbia Violence Against Women in Relationships (VAWIR) Interagency Committee with support from the Trail FAIR Centre Society.
“Through pictures and text, it highlights the achievements of individual women from many backgrounds and cultures from the late 1600’s to the present day,” says Ann Godderis, of Trail FAIR.
“As well, the significance of October 11, the International Day of the Girl and October 18, Persons Day, will be featured.”
There will also be two engaging displays set up in the window of the Trail Riverfront Centre this week.
“Trail Museum and Archives staff will create a window display of artifacts and tools that embody the evolution of women’s contributions to the local community from the distant past to present day,” said Godderis.
“Inside the centre, the Trail and District Library will set up an exciting display of books by and about women in Canada.”
The movement to establish a Women’s History Month in Canada was led by women from Victoria, B.C.
Finally established in 1992, the goal of the month-long celebration was to encourage greater appreciation of the contributions of women to Canadian history.
October was selected because it was on Oct. 18, 1929 that Canadian women were first declared to be legally considered as ‘persons’, and therefore eligible to join the Senate of Canada.
The United Nations’ International Day of the Girl was initiated by the NGO Plan International Canada, during an extensive two-year campaign which engaged thousands of Canadians in a global initiative to end gender inequality and recognize girls’ rights as human rights.
The day was initially approved by the Government of Canada, which then brought the proposal to the United Nations for adoption in 2011, with Oct. 11 designated for the day’s recognition on the UN Calendar.
