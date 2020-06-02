Karen Fontaine and other volunteers connected with BC Transplant worked hard to transform a portion of the Shavers Bench bed, using flowers and painted rocks. The group gives Steve at McKelvey Creek landfill a big shout out for allowing waste from this project to be dumped without cost.

Trail volunteers make the blooms go round

PHOTOS: Planting around the City of Trail is underway

  Jun. 2, 2020
  • News

Communities in Bloom is a national Canadian non-profit, volunteer-based program that promotes “people, plants and pride” in which cities across Canada enter the competition and are awarded “Bloom Ratings.”

Cities are evaluated on floral displays, landscapes, turf and ground covers, urban forestry, community involvement, heritage conservation, environmental awareness and tidiness. The organization is committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community participation and the challenge of competition.

Trail’s Community in Bloom Committee has been in involved in this program since 2002 and has achieved many accolades, including the Garden Community Destination of the Year Award in 2019.

