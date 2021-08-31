Trail to update old library space with $672,000 grant

The space has been vacant since the public library moved south to the Riverfront Centre in 2018

The old library space in the Trail Memorial Centre is getting a 21st century reboot with help from a COVID-19 revenue stream.

The City of Trail recently announced that the municipality is receiving $672,000 for a retrofit project in the now-vacant space through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program — COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream by the Government of Canada and the province. Canada is contributing $537,600, and B.C. is contributing $134,400.

The new site will add to the existing two multi-purpose rooms, gymnasium, two ice surfaces, curling rinks, commercial kitchen, and the Trail Smoke Eaters hockey club.

Grant dollars will go toward roof replacement and flooring now that the city has paid for space demolition, lead paint abatement, and updates to lighting and plumbing.

Before the space can be used, however, it requires a new HVAC system, says the city’s Trisha Davison.

“It is hoped this work may be able to be completed this fall with the roof work occurring next spring.”

Once finished, the plan is for the city and third parties to use the square-footage to host indoor recreational activities, meetings, or other community gatherings and events.

“A wide range of activities will be suitable to be in this space,” Davison noted. “The space is much larger than the Red Floor Room and McIntyre rooms yet not as big as the gymnasium. So it will be a more intimate space and will provide a different environment that the other multipurpose spaces in the building.”

The large room has been vacant since the public library moved south to the Riverfront Centre in 2018.

The project is particularly timely, nonetheless, as city council/staff say they’ve noticed an increased need for more recreational and larger gathering spaces with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Participating in recreational programs and activities while maintaining positive social connections are key to improving mental and physical health,” Mayor Lisa Pasin states.

“The 72-year-old Trail Memorial Centre is the cornerstone of our city and we are very grateful to receive funding to complete this project. The long history of the building has instilled pride in our community for being a sports, recreation, and event mecca for our region. Creating a new multi-purpose space in the old library area will open up so many new opportunities while enhancing the diversity of services.”

Read more: Trail arena gets fresh look before 70th anniversary

Read more: Birth of a Silver City icon

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter