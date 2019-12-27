Trail Times Year in Review, Part 8

August

1 – The closure of the Groutage Apartments in downtown Trail, which left eight people homeless, highlights the lack of supportive housing in the city.

6 – Trail was the hot spot in Canada hitting a temperature of 38.3 C, breaking a 74-year-old record of 37.2 C set in 1945.

7 – Thanks to efforts from the Seniors Advisory Committee, Interior Health made changes to reduce long wait times at the blood collection clinic in downtown Trail.

12 – A crash on Highway 3 near Creston claimed two lives including a four-year-old girl. An eastbound Saturn SUV had crossed the centre line around 10 p.m. and collided head-on with an RV carrying a family of five. The driver of the Saturn was killed along with one RV passenger, the four-year-old girl.

12 – Changes to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital $40+ million construction project include building a second story to the new wing sooner than originally planned.

15 – In a common refrain, police are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles as a string of petty thefts and break-ins continue to plague the city.

16 – An arson investigator has been called in after a trailer and van were destroyed by fire about one kilometre south of Trail at a pullout on Casino Road. The owner of the trailer, which had been parked in the location for several months, was not on the scene at the time and no injuries were reported.

20 – A majority of materials from the demolition of the former Union Hotel were recycled or reused, according to a report on the demolition. Almost 70 per cent of the material was diverted from the landfill.

22 – The Village of Fruitvale wants to pay homage to its roots in a bid to re-brand the community’s image. A $125,000 grant from the BC Rural Dividend Program will allow the village to produce a strategy.

23 – The City of Trail is taking steps to spur development by selling a narrow stretch of road and closing off traffic to it in order to pave the way for development on the former Esso lot in downtown.

27 – The Village of Warfield will have a little more time to solve its water provider issues after Teck agreed to extend the deadline to find a new purveyor, to 2026. The agreement with Teck, its current provider, was slated to end in 2025. Warfield is looking at building their own intake on the Columbia River or connecting to Trail’s system.

28 – The Village of Montrose receives a $1.84-million infrastructure grant from the federal government to modernize its wastewater treatment facility.