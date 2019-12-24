Trail Times Year in Review, Part 3

March

4 – Trail Times reporter Sheri Regnier is nominated for a Ma Murray Award, recognizing the best in B.C. journalism, for her story on the insurance appraisers who visited the Riverfront Centre in October, 2018. The winner will be named at a gala in Vancouver in April.

6 – The City of Trail and the Trail Smoke Eaters are teaming up to submit a bid to host the 2021 National Junior A Championship.

8 – Students interview a panel of prominent women from the Trail area at the Riverfront Centre’s International Women’s Day event.

11 – A little boy’s lost stuffed snake becomes a big story after it was recovered and returned to Warfield’s Oscar Staben by the Vancouver Aquarium staff. The aquarium’s medical team also repaired a small tear in “Pythie’s” fabric to add to the tale.

12 – A speeding truck causes havoc in downtown Trail after it triggers a five-car crash at the intersection of Cedar Ave. and Victoria St.

14 – Market news as Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market wins the best in B.C. award at the BC Farmers Market Association conference. Meanwhile, the City of Trail announces the Market on the Esplanade won’t be returning this year.

17 – A crash on the Seven Mile Dam Road left two teenagers dead after the vehicle drove off the road and went down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River. Two people survived and police dive teams searched for the missing teens. The bodies were discovered a few days later.

19 – A replacement school for Glenmerry is on the government’s radar after it was announced the concept was advancing to a second stage. A planner for the ministry was expected to visit the school later in the spring and help prepare a report on the potential replacement. Local officials were “cautiously optimistic.”

26 – After pleading for more funding, Search and Rescue teams around the province will receive $18.6 million in funding over the next three years.

27 – The driver of fuel tanker hauling gasoline and diesel dies when the truck went off the road near Salmo and spilled its contents into the Salmo River. Highway 3 was closed for over 48 hours as environmental crews attempted to mitigate the damage to the river. The cause of the accident or the name of the Alberta driver was not released.

29 – The Birchbank golf course opens its driving range for the 2019 golf season.