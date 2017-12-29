Trail Times Year in Review: November

November 11 - Hundreds of people gathered at the Trail Cenotaph to honour Canada’s veterans and lives lost in the line of duty. Sheri Regnier photo

November

2 — Trail gets its first taste of winter with snow flurries and temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

3 — Trail’s winter shelter now open 24/7 for the first time in its history. The shelter will be open until the end of March.

6 — A Trail man’s on-going plight for reimbursement from Air Canada after his trip for a kidney transplant was cancelled, has received support from the community as groups and individuals stepped up to offer financial support. “It’s renewed my faith in people,” said Dan Ervin. It took few more days before he was finally reimbursed by Air Canada.

9 — The first of many coyote sightings in and around Trail begin to emerge. Coyotes have been spotted around town and appear quite comfortable in urban surroundings. WildsafeBC warned residents to be watchful over children and pets.

12 — Researches find meteorite fragments near Crawford Bay. The search has been underway since scientists determined a fireball spotted on Sept. 4 landed near Kootenay Lake.

16 — Jinny Sims, minister of Citizens’ Services, visited the West Kootenay and raved about the high tech potential in the region. “I see an amazing amount of economic impetus that has been added,” she said.

18 — United Steelworkers Local 480 celebrated its 50th anniversary.

21 — A new layout for Silver City Days has been determined. The annual celebration will remain in downtown but will migrate one block south to the Riverfront Centre frontage and Helena St. to Cedar Ave.

24 — ATCO Wood Products in Fruitvale was named B.C. Exporter of the Year in natural resources. The award was announced at the ceremony in Vancouver. By the end of the year, ATCO Wood Products will have exported approximately $28 million of primarily softwood veneer as well as wood chips, bark and garden ties.

27 — Two recent deaths in Trail are suspected to be related to drugs, says the RCMP. No formal cause of death was released until the chief coroner issues a cause of death.

28 — WestJet announces an agreement with Pacific Coastal, which would bring the service to Cranbrook. That had locals hoping that flights to Calgary would be available at the Trail Regional Airport. Pacific Coastal officials said there would be no impact on Trail air service at this time.

29 — The Trail Regional Airport officially opens its new $3 million airport terminal building.