Trail suspends paid parking for April

City council will review parking measures at the end of the month

Visitors to downtown Trail don’t need to worry about scrounging up change to plug the parking meter for the next 30 days.

Any voluntary payments to the meters and parking passes for April, however, will be donated to the local Salvation Army and the Trail United Church food bank.

“As we band together to prevent the spread of COVID-19, city council has agreed to temporarily suspend downtown parking meter enforcement and waive monthly parking pass fees for the month of April, effective immediately,” Mayor Lisa Pasin announced Tuesday.

“We understand these are challenging and stressful times,” she said.

“Everyone is doing their best right now, and not having to plug the meter is one less thing to worry about when shopping for essentials or going into work. Having said that, if anyone is willing to voluntarily plug the meter, all monies collected during this time will be donated to local charities who work tirelessly to help our most vulnerable citizens.”

Monthly parking pass holders will also get some financial relief as council has developed options for the month of April.

For those pass holders who have not yet paid for the month, no payment is necessary.

Monthly parkers who have already paid for April can either request a refund or add an extra month to their parking account.

In both cases, voluntary payments will be accepted and all money collected will be donated to the local charities as mentioned.

Regardless of a pass holder’s preferred option for April, their reserved spot will not be lost.

Monthly pass holders are encouraged to call city hall at 250-364-1262 to discuss their preference.

“Although the city is temporarily suspending enforcement at the meters, we will continue to enforce parking at handicap spots, loading zones, and in front of fire hydrants,” Pasin advised.

“For everyone’s safety and consideration, please continue to respect the rules for these spots and zones.”

The COVID-19 situation remains very fluid, and the City of Trail is continuing to follow the direction of the provincial and federal health officials to ensure all preventative measures are taken to help stop the spread of the virus.

These parking measures will be reviewed at the end of April and the city will advise the public of any updates as they become available.

Trail Daily Times