Rosa Malito (left) and Jessica Frie from Thrifty Treasures in downtown Trail. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail store encourages buying gently-used for Christmas

Zero Waste Canada estimates each Canadian tosses about 50 kgs of garbage over the holidays

  • Dec. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

For anyone needing Christmas decorations of any kind, instead of buying new, staff at Thrifty Treasures in downtown Trail encourage you to check out their vast array of gently-used trinkets, tree ornaments, and knickknacks.

Located next to the Riverfront Centre, there is something for everyone, and all merchandise is sold at thrifty prices.

About Thrifty Treasures Thrift Store:

The Thrifty Treasures Thrift Store has been operated by CDS (Career Development Services) since 2005.

This site supports approximately 12 individuals to build their skills and self-confidence in a thrift store setting where they learn integral skills such as communication, professional interaction, cash handling, merchandising, problem solving, organizing stock and learning to work in a team environment.

They can then use these skills to secure mainstream employment within the community.

Individuals receive a volunteer stipend with the added support of learning how to report income and budget for appropriate expenses.

