Trail steps up restart plan, masks recommended indoors until full vaccination

The Trail and Districit Public Library and Trail Museum and Archives is housed in the Trail Riverfront Centre. Image: City of Trail

The City of Trail is asking users of municipal facilities – over the age of 12 – to keep wearing their masks indoors, until fully vaccinated.

Once the facility-goer is fully inoculated, which is 14 days after a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, then masks can be scrapped.

This is in keeping with recommendations included in Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.

From this point on, occupancy numbers will be increased and physical distancing will no longer be managed in city facilities.

That said, patrons to the Trail aquatic centre must continue to book a time slot to access service. More people will be able to come in each time slot and each pool will no longer have an occupancy limit.

“Family swim” will now be changed to “public swim,” and children seven years of age and older are permitted to come back to the pool on their own.

A lap lane will be reintroduced to all public swim times.

Fitness centre and pool services will remain separate activities until after the facility’s annual maintenance shutdown in mid-August.

Similarly, for the month of July, the Trail Memorial Centre will remain open to booked activities only.

Once ice season begins next month, the facility will be accessed as per past practices.

Racquetball and squash will recommence once ice season begins when the facility can be more fully opened.

Meanwhile, the Riverfront Centre is open to the public, however library and museum visitors are recommended to wear a mask inside.

Building occupancy has returned to normal, physical distancing is no longer being managed, and public computers are available in the public library with no reservation required.

The study room can again be booked on a first-come-first-serve basis by calling the library.

Summer Reading Club is now in full swing with mostly outdoor programs. Registration is required.

New this week is a database called “Hoopla,” available to all library card holders at no cost.

Hoopla is a digital media service that allows library users to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to watch on their own devices. Titles can be streamed immediately, or downloaded to phones or tablets for later offline viewing. There are hundreds of thousands of titles to choose from.

