Trail Rotary donates to furry friends in need

Community Engagement Chair for the Rotary Club of Trail, Mike Patterson, provided a $500 donation for pet food to the Trail United Church food bank. The pet food in the picture is from community pet food donations and includes food purchased by the food bank, knowing that the funding was coming from Trail Rotary. (Submitted photo)

Volunteers from the Trail Rotary Club of Trail have been providing ongoing support to local food programs that benefit those walking on two feet – and those walking on four.

Rotarians recently donated $500 to the Trail United Church food bank for helping hands at the volunteer-run food bank to purchase pet food to disperse to their patrons.

“The Rotary Club of Trail believes it is important in this time of need to support both the families, and the companion animals that so many families depend upon and are in need during this crisis,” said Mike Patterson, the group’s community engagement chair.

“This donation, is in addition to an earlier donation made by the Trail Rotary to the food bank to support needy families.”

The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a worthy enterprise.

The Rotary Club of Trail was founded in 1927.

The first fundraiser held by the Trail members that year was a “Grand Carnival.” Money raised went to children crippled by polio.

The Rotary Club of Trail is now just one of more than 35,000 clubs worldwide that 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians, have joined.

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all people.

In support of reducing the spread of COVID-19, all in-person meetings of the Rotary Club of Trail are postponed until further notice.

