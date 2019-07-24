Trail RCMP report thefts, impaired drivers and more

From dumping garbage at city hall to reports of theft, and road side checks to a child stuck in a vent, the Greater Trail police were busy dealing with a host of calls last week.

Unknown perpetrator

• July 18, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint about an elderly male leaving a bag of garbage and a note at the front door of Trail City Hall. The incident occurred overnight and was captured on surveillance video. Police are asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect and his vehicle (photos posted on Trail Times website). The RCMP advise that anyone illegally dumping garbage within the city may face up to a $2000 fine contrary to the Garbage and Waste Bylaw.

Stolen property

• July 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that a black shoulder bag containing personal paperwork was stolen from an unlocked vehicle located in the 1900 block of Wilmes Lane in West Trail.

• July 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report that an orange and white Riot Brand kayak with accessories was stolen from the carport of a residence located in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue in East Trail.

• Police have received several complaints about thefts of flowers and plants from City of Trail and Trail Community in Bloom public gardens. The RCMP request witnesses to report anyone seen removing greenery from these public spaces to the detachment.

The Trail police can be contacted at 250.364.2566 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

Check points net impaired drivers

• July 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted a road block on Columbia Gardens Road, in Fruitvale. Forty-five vehicles and drivers were checked. A 31-year-old female driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by the RCMP. She was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

• July 20, Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted radar speed enforcement by Gyro Park. The RCMP detained a 53-year-old male driver for exceeding the 30 km/h posted speed limit. The driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and failed a roadside screening device breath test administered by an officer. The man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Trail and Greater District police officers will continue their enhanced campaign against impaired driving throughout the summer.

General public assists

• July 19, Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of loud banging noises coming from a residence located in the 1900 block of Wilmes Lane. Police attended and located a female who had locked herself out of her residence and had attempted to gain entry back into the residence through a window. Officers confirmed her identity then assisted the woman in getting back inside her home.

• July 21, Trail and Greater District RCMP received the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Rossland Avenue. Police located the vehicle and discovered it was a pizza delivery driver who could not find the residence where he was to deliver the food.