Trail RCMP report stolen bike, hot dog, intoxication and collision

The last week of June was a busy one for Trail and Greater District police

The final week of June presented several calls for assist from the Trail RCMP, which included theft, a dog locked in a hot car, concern over a drunk woman, and a serious bicycle-car collision.

Motorcycle theft

June 25 shortly after 9 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of a motorcycle stolen from the East Trail area. The bike, a 1997 green Kawasaki Ninja, was lifted sometime in the proceeding 24 hours. It is easily identifiable by the classic colors.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

Hot dog

The afternoon of June 26, when temperatures hit 40+ C, Trail RCMP along with assistance from the BC SPCA were dispatched to assist with a dog locked in a vehicle in the Trail Walmart parking lot.

Officers quickly attended, however the vehicle and dog had already departed the area.

The RCMP remind people not to leave pets in parked vehicles in this hot weather. The temperature within vehicles rises drastically and causes pets to very quickly overheat. If you see an animal in distress, contact the SPCA at 1.800.665.1868 or the Trail detachment to ensure that the animal is safe.

Intoxicated female

At dinnertime on June 28, police responded to the complaint of a female intoxicated in the 1500-block of Columbia Avenue in Trail. It was reported she was causing concern to passersby. Officers located the 35-year-old woman and determined she was unable to care for herself based on the high level of intoxication and severe heat of the day.

She was arrested and transported back to the Trail RCMP station and held until sober. The woman was released without charges once she was able to safely care for herself.

Bicycle-vehicle collision

Mid-morning on June 29, the Trail RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision in Fruitvale, involving a 56-year-old female who was riding her bicycle. She struck the front end of a vehicle and is in serious condition in hospital. The entire incident was captured on neighboring surveillance cameras. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be contributing factors and there are currently no charges pending.