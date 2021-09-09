Trail RCMP report late-night accident, hungry bears and more

Two campers rescued a driver in a late-night crash at the Nancy Greene summit

The latest brief from the Greater Trail RCMP reveals how two locals rescued a driver in a rural late-night accident. It also outlines cases involving a belligerent imbiber of booze, ravenous bruins, and a man arrested on outstanding warrants.

Nick of time

Trail RCMP, B.C. ambulance, and Kootenay Boundary fire rescue responded to a single vehicle crash at the Nancy Greene junction on Aug. 26 just after 11:30 p.m.

The initial report indicated the vehicle and surrounding vegetation may have been on fire with the driver still contained within the car. Luckily, two Kootenay men were camping nearby at the Nancy Greene campground and heard the impact.

The men quickly acted and attended to the scene where they helped extinguish the fire to the vehicle and surrounding brush. The men remained with the lone male occupant until emergency services arrived.

“Without these two men bravely assisting at the accident scene things could have been far more serious in nature,” RCMP Const. Sherri Karn reported. “The Trail and Greater RCMP wish to thank these men for coming to the rescue of the driver.”

Rossland reveler arrested

Trail RCMP received a report that a belligerent male had departed a Rossland restaurant. There were concerns that he was heavily intoxicated.

Police quickly responded and located the man in a green pickup truck on Highway 3B near Rossland.

Officers approached the vehicle and report they witnessed open alcohol within the cab of the truck and noted the smell of liquor on the driver’s breath.

Based on these circumstances, the RCMP began an impaired driving investigation on the the 32-year-old man. Const. Sherri Karn reports the driver refused to provide a breath sample when officers read him the ASD (Approved Screening Device) demand. As per the Criminal Code of Canada refusal of a breath sample is equivalent to providing a failed test result. Therefore, the man was issued a 90-day roadside suspension and his vehicle was impounded.

Hungry bears

Trail RCMP received a report of a large bear tearing apart garbage on 9th Ave in Montrose around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 31. The RCMP reminds all property owners and tenants that bears are actively trying to fatten up for winter hibernation.

Garbage is the primary attractant for bears. To avoid habituating bears and likely leading to their euthanization, it is critical to keep garbage inside until collection day and pick fruit from trees.

No “L” leads to arrest

Trail police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 3B near Rossland Avenue in the early afternoon of Sept. 1.

The 19-year-old female driver only held a BC learner’s licence and there was no “L” on the vehicle. Furthermore, the passenger did not have a valid driver’s licence. The driver was issued multiple violation tickets including: driving contrary to her driver’s license conditions, having no insurance, and improper decal.

The passenger was identified as a 28-year-old Vancouver man who had four outstanding warrants from Vancouver. One of the warrants was extended Canada-wide. The man was arrested and lodged in cells pending a bail hearing.

